UNION GROVE – No one was injured, but road crews have a semi-truck full of apple juice to clean up after it crashed into a railroad overpass early Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department responded to 67th Drive and Mill Avenue at 3:06 a.m. after the semi drove into the low clearance railroad overpass. The area remains closed so that crews can clean-up the debris and assess the overpass’s structural integrity, according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the 53-foot semi told crash investigators that he didn’t see the posted warning sign for the low clearance bridge. At the time of the crash, the trailer’s top and sides “severed off” and created a large debris field.

“The collision caused the center of the trailer to buckle in half, disabling the semi in the middle of the roadway,” the press release reads.

Deputies issued the driver of the semi-truck full of apple juice numerous traffic citations. The railroad hasn’t been in operation for several years along that track, so there wasn’t any disruption to any railroad company.

This is an ongoing story. We’ll update it when we receive more information.