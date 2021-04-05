Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) invite adults ages 50 and older to participate in a weekly recreational level softball program. Further, senior softball practice and games will occur on Wednesday mornings at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.

Men and women of all skill levels are welcome to participate in the informal program that begins on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Batting practice will start at 8:30 a.m. and the games take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Teams are picked based on who attends each week. Also, the modified rules will decrease the risk of injury. The focus is on fun, fitness, and camaraderie.

Also, no registration is necessary, and there are no fees required. Therefore, participants should bring their own cleats and gloves; bats and balls are provided.

For more information, contact Jeanne Brenner at the Tyler -Domer Community Center, (262) 636- 9416.

For more information, contact Jeanne Brenner at the Tyler -Domer Community Center, (262) 636- 9416.