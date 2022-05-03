RACINE – Calling all softball-loving adults ages 50 and older! The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is inviting any adults in the 50-plus range to come on out and play in a recreational softball program. The program will be Wednesday mornings at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., Racine.

Both men and women are welcome to come and play, regardless of skill level, in a weekly recreational softball game. The program begins Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Games are from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. with batting practice starting at 8:30 a.m. Teams will be picked each week from those who attend.

This is an informal, recreational game series, meant to focus on fun, fitness, as well as camaraderie. As such, to reduce the risk of injury, games will be played with modified rules.

There is no registration required to play, and it’s completely free to participants. Bats and balls will be provided, however, players will need to bring their own personal equipment (mitts/gloves, cleats, batting gloves). For more information, please get in touch with Jeanne Brenner at the Tyler-Domer Community Center, by calling 262-636-9416.

Senior Recreational Softball recap

Program begins: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Where: Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., Racine

Batting Practice: 8:30 a.m.

Games begin: 9 a.m.

What to bring: Personal equipment (glove/mitt, cleats, batting glove, anything you need for play)

What’s provided: Bats and balls

Rules: Modified to reduce risk of injury

What to expect: Fun, camaraderie, fitness

Cost: FREE

Get connected with the City of Racine PRCS on Facebook. Additionally, all PRCS event information can be found online at the City of Racine's webpage, Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. Information can also be found in the main office of the PRCS at 800 Center St., Room 127, or by calling 262-636-9131.

