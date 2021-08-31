RACINE- Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has joined in proclaiming September as National Preparedness Month and is urging those who live and work in Racine County to work together toward creating a more prepared community. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing For Disasters Is Protecting Everyone You Love.”

“It is important that each one of us prepares ahead time and knows what to do when disaster strikes,” commented County Executive Delagrave. “By doing so, we are taking the steps to protect both ourselves and our loved ones.”

Racine County Emergency Management urges individuals and families to take the time to be prepared for emergencies and disasters. “If you can stabilize your own family and neighborhood, first responders can focus on those areas hardest hit and in the most need,” commented David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Make a Plan to Prepare for Disasters

Preparing your family for an emergency is as simple as a conversation over dinner. Include your kids in emergency planning. Review your family emergency plan together so they know what to do if you’re not there. And practice your plan-hold fire and tornado drills!

Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies regularly.

Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risks that our community faces. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of common storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up to date.

Teach Kids to Prepare for Disasters

Teach children what to do in an emergency if they are at home or away. Help your kids know how to communicate during an emergency-sending text messages, emergency contact numbers, and dialing 9-1-1. Talk to your family about what to do if you are separated during an emergency. Reassure them by providing information and how they can get involved.

“Disasters don’t plan ahead, but we can!” commented Maack, “Take the time now to prepare. You’ll be glad you did. Being prepared can save precious time and save lives.”