Serve Wisconsin is pleased to open nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards, with the award ceremony taking place on Wednesday, August 4, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison.

The Governor’s Service Awards honor outstanding national service members, volunteers, and programs that have helped address pressing needs in their communities. Those honored by these awards will have made significant contributions to Wisconsin through their service efforts, with their generous service impacting the lives of countless Wisconsinites.

When honoring the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards, Governor Tony Evers remarked that their “good work exemplifies our shared Wisconsin values, empathy, compassion, service, and taking care of our neighbors, because that’s what Wisconsinites do. And it is needed now more than ever, as our communities and neighbors struggle with new challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us. Our state is stronger because of folks like you.”

Nominations for the awards are due on Monday, June 14, with the nomination form and information on past recipients can be found on the Serve Wisconsin website at https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards.