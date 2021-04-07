Serve Wisconsin is seeking to place 20 AmeriCorps VISTA members this August in nonprofits, schools, and government agencies to help them build organizational capacity to alleviate poverty in Wisconsin.

To learn how AmeriCorps VISTA members can assist in reducing poverty, organization can register to attend one of four virtual presentations this April.

Tuesday, April 13 – 3-4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21 – 1-2 p.m.

Thursday, April 22 – 10-11 a.m.

Monday, April 26 – 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

During their year of service, AmeriCorps VISTA members can assist organizations with resource development, designing or improving programming, volunteer engagement and management, developing outreach plans and materials, and assessing community needs and assets, and other service to build organizational capacity.

“We are interested in supporting organizations working to address poverty in numerous ways, such as programming to address health disparities, the educational achievement gap, employment, housing, child poverty, and poverty due to racial disparities,” stated Jeanne Duffy, Serve Wisconsin Executive Director. “We look forward to working with organizations and agencies to support their work towards alleviating poverty and hope that numerous organizations throughout the state complete the online application to become an AmeriCorps VISTA host site starting this August.”

Registration and Application Links