Racine and Kenosha will have more COVID-19 support as Serve Wisconsin has just announced that it has received $322,255 in AmeriCorps funding to help support two area AmeriCorps programs.

The grant will support both Public Allies Milwaukee Racine/Kenosha and the Racine Zoo AmeriCorps program.

“This funding will put 888 AmeriCorps members, including 25 members from the Racine area, on the ground to help our local communities as our state continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19,” said Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin.

Public Allies Milwaukee Racine/Kenosha has 10 AmeriCorps members that work to enhance and expand the capacity of non-profit organizations to deliver critical direct services to Racine and Kenosha. The Racine Zoo AmeriCorps program has 15 members that provide environmental programming to students to reinforce the grade-level science curriculum through inquiry and research activities, environmental presentations, and programming for participating classes at the zoo.

“These AmeriCorps members will continue and expand upon the service of the Wisconsin AmeriCorps members who have served over 750,000 hours since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AmeriCorps members will assist with local recovery efforts, including the opioid epidemic, the academic achievement gap, healthcare access, and housing shortages for low-income families,” Duffy added.

AmeriCorps’ goal is to help make local communities stronger in several ways, such as supporting veterans and military families, educating students on the 21st-century workforce and assisting people in living healthier lives.

Every year, 75,000 members serve thousands of non-profit, community and faith-based organizations across the country and provided more than 1.6 billion hours of service as well as nearly $4 billion in education awards to pay for college and to pay back student loans last year. In just the state of Wisconsin, the group served 28,000 residents serving 43 million hours and earned education awards totaling more than $109.7 million last year.