RACINE – An early morning fire at a Franklin Street home displaced seven residents and caused an estimated $20,000 damage, the Racine Fire Department reported Thursday.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call to 1709 Franklin St. shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. The first-floor occupant called 911 after smelling smoke and seeing fire coming from the kitchen. The resident woke her children and the second-floor resident and safely evacuated the building. No one was injured.

Fire crews contained the fire in the kitchen area and cleared the smoke from the rest of the structure. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The residents – three adults and four children – are being assisted by the Red Cross while the property owner repairs the damage.