RACINE – A man shot five people before killing himself near Seventh Street and Park Avenue here early Sunday, according to the Racine Police Department (RPD).

Officers were called to the area of Seventh and Park about 1:52 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they saw several people running north on College Avenue and encountered an armed man.

After a brief foot chase, officers confronted the man and attempted to negotiate with him for several minutes before the man turned the gun on himself, an RPD news release stated. No officers fired their weapons.

Three shooting victims were transported to a local hospital from the area of Seventh and Park. Two more shooting victims showed up at hospitals in different cities. RPD reported that the shooting victims were one woman and a man. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

RPD described the incident as “domestic related.” Anyone with additional information is asked to call the RPD investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by using the p3 app.

Seventh Street and Park Avenue

Image from Google Maps

