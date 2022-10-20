KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE and RACINE — Numerous high schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after a person claiming to be a teacher called the schools saying that students had been shot.

Law enforcement officials say the calls were a hoax. When they arrived on the scene, officers cleared the building and found no active shooters or injured students.

Students at Bradford High School, Washington Park High School, Port Washington High School, Lakeview Technology and Rufus King High School went on lockdown.

No active shooter found at Washington Park High School

A person claiming to be a teacher at Park High school called the Racine Police Department at 8:23 a.m. Thursday saying that an active shooter in the school had shot 15 students. The person described the shooter and the weapon. A school resource officer located in the school, however, hadn’t heard any shots fired.

Still, officers put the school on lockdown.

“Racine Fire also responded and Mt. Pleasant PD, Caledonia PD and the Racine County Sheriff’s

Department were all notified. The building was cleared and no active shooter or injured students were found,” according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.



Kenosha Bradford High School and Lakeview Technical Academy in Pleasant Prairie had similar calls, both of which were found to be false as well.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Bradford students on lockdown for over a half-hour

Bradford High School received a call at 8:11 a.m. Teams from Kenosha Police, Kenosha Co. Sheriff, and U.S. Marshals entered the school and searched the entire building (per protocol). Students/staff were given the all-clear at 8:46 a.m.

Parents who arrived after hearing the news from their children are now doing voluntary dismissal.

Cars were backed up at Bradford High School as parents arrived to pick up their students for a voluntary dismissal. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Kenosha PD and other agents ushered parents in an orderly fashion without incident. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Parents picked up their children from the Bradford Fieldhouse. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux The atmosphere was calm and orderly at Bradford as parents waited for their students. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Kenosha Police Department shared on Facebook: “Police on scene for reports of active shooter at Bradford Highschool. So far, police HAVE NOT found any evidence of a shooting. Police are currently searching the school floor by floor to ensure there is no real threat. What we need parents to do is NOT RESPOND to the school. Please wait for instructions from KPD and KUSD. Repeat…NO ACTIVE SHOOTER has been located and no evidence to suggest anything took place. This may be a hoax; however, we will not dismiss and are proceeding with protocol.”

Inside look at LakeView Technology Academy

The parent of a 10th grader at LakeView Technology Academy says this is “definitely not what you think about when sending your kids to school.”

Nikki Tiani shared the following video from the Racine County Eye. The video was taken by a student at LakeView Technology Academy around 8:40 a.m.

Video submitted from LakeView parent.

Picking up students

A student at Bradford High School informed the Racine County Eye that some students were able to escape to Bullen Middle School, 2804 39th Ave. The source noted that this location is a rally point for these situations.

If students did not transfer to Bullen Middle School, parents/guardians of students at Bradford High School can pick up their students at the fieldhouse, with a valid form of identification.

Plans for pick up for LakeView Technology Academy are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing story and updates will be made as more information becomes available.

Local News

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.