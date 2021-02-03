Racine County had 62 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between January 18th and 22nd had a cash value of just over $19 million. The transfers included a retail shopping center and many commercial properties.

The retail shopping center at 156 – 248 South Pine St., Burlington, sold to locally-owned WVA Real Estate LLC for $1,825,000.00. Further, the building is occupied by a Family Dollar, Aurora Pharmacy, Salvation Army, and more.

The commercial property home to Tractor Supply Co., 1801 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, sold to Agree Central, LLC for $4,736,605.00.

Another commercial property, 1718 Layard Ave., Racine, was sold for $560,000.00. The previous owner, Sweetwind LLC, sold to locally-owned Belle City Enterprises LLC.

Daniel Oakes of A.W. Oakes & Son bought some property near the excavating business from American Transmission Company LLC. The properties, 2200 and 2301 Oakes Rd. Racine, sold for $100,000.00.

The property at 29110 Evergreen Dr., Rochester, home to Maas & Sons Plumbing, was sold by Bruesewitz Investments. The property was sold to Waterford-based Tab Ventures LLC for $435,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 9406 Riverview Ln Caledonia $100,900.00 2835 Sandpiper Ln Caledonia $205,500.00 7213 Blackhawk Dr Caledonia $239,000.00 9931 Prairie Crossing Dr Caledonia $340,000.00 3803 Wild Ginger Way Caledonia $347,800.00 2288 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $42,900.00 479 Park Ave City of Burlington $255,000.00 156 – 248 South Pine St City of Burlington $1,825,000.00 1801 Milwaukee Ave City of Burlington $4,736,605.00 27239 Dover View Ln Dover $94,000.00 27012 Sherwood Forest Dr Dover $385,000.00 27407 Dover View Ln Dover $475,000.00 1217 Lancelot Ln Mt Pleasant $50,000.00 514 Stuart Rd Mt Pleasant $64,667.00 133 S Summerset Dr Mt Pleasant $95,000.00 5600 Cambridge Ln #5 Mt Pleasant $130,000.00 1000 Prairie Dr Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $140,000.00 5322 Zachary Dr Mt Pleasant $340,000.00 5641 Hillside Dr Mt Pleasant $345,000.00 8345 Anna Ave Norway $536,000.00 1135 Park Ave Racine $100.00 3411 20th St Racine $7,800.00 3411 20th St Racine $31,500.00 2027 Slauson Ave Racine $70,000.00 1617 Indiana St Racine $70,500.00 5417 Byrd Ave Racine $84,000.00 1024 Jones Ave Racine $105,000.00 2813 Concord Dr Racine $105,000.00 1839 Mead St Racine $107,000.00 1705 Park Ave Racine $110,000.00 3401 Third Ave Racine $110,000.00 2301 Summit Ave Racine $110,900.00 4510 16th St Racine $115,500.00 216 Blaine Ave Racine $124,000.00 3528 Haven Ave Racine $127,000.00 929 Lathrop Ave Racine $145,000.00 3620 Haven Ave Racine $145,000.00 2714 Norwood Dr Racine $163,000.00 812 Echo Dr Racine $189,000.00 3616 Haven Ave Racine $196,000.00 1710 Cleveland Ave Racine $197,000.00 1209 Hagerer St Racine $212,500.00 2320 N Main st Racine $235,000.00 5435 Hilldale Dr Racine $237,000.00 60 Harborview Dr Racine $325,000.00 3800 Lighthouse Dr Racine $365,000.00 1718 Layard Ave Racine $560,000.00 3714 124th St Raymond $130,000.00 29110 Evergreen Dr Rochester $435,000.00 9701 Park Ct Sturtevant $89,500.00 1503 92nd St Unit 11 Sturtevant $151,000.00 9312 Durand Ave Sturtevant $175,000.00 32822 Bohner Dr Town of Burlington $232,000.00 8725 Hilltop Dr Town of Burlington $240,000.00 35400 Ridge Rd Town of Burlington $349,000.00 4850 Parkview Rd Town of Waterford $365,000.00 1225 State St Union Grove $280,000.00 1009 White Oak Dr Union Grove $295,000.00 451 Woodfield Cir Village of Waterford $295,000.00 521 Foxmead Xing Village of Waterford $340,000.00 727 Bass Dr Village of Waterford $346,500.00 17333 2 Mile Rd Yorkville $355,000.00

