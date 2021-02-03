Racine County had 62 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between January 18th and 22nd had a cash value of just over $19 million. The transfers included a retail shopping center and many commercial properties.

  • The retail shopping center at 156 – 248 South Pine St., Burlington, sold to locally-owned WVA Real Estate LLC for $1,825,000.00. Further, the building is occupied by a Family Dollar, Aurora Pharmacy, Salvation Army, and more. 
  • The commercial property home to Tractor Supply Co., 1801 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, sold to Agree Central, LLC for $4,736,605.00.
  • Another commercial property, 1718 Layard Ave., Racine, was sold for $560,000.00. The previous owner, Sweetwind LLC, sold to locally-owned Belle City Enterprises LLC. 
  • Daniel Oakes of A.W. Oakes & Son bought some property near the excavating business from American Transmission Company LLC. The properties, 2200 and 2301 Oakes Rd. Racine, sold for $100,000.00.
  • The property at 29110 Evergreen Dr., Rochester, home to Maas & Sons Plumbing, was sold by Bruesewitz Investments. The property was sold to Waterford-based Tab Ventures LLC for $435,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
9406 Riverview LnCaledonia$100,900.00
2835 Sandpiper LnCaledonia$205,500.00
7213 Blackhawk DrCaledonia$239,000.00
9931 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia$340,000.00
3803 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia$347,800.00
2288 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington$42,900.00
479 Park AveCity of Burlington$255,000.00
156 – 248 South Pine StCity of Burlington$1,825,000.00
1801 Milwaukee AveCity of Burlington$4,736,605.00
27239 Dover View LnDover$94,000.00
27012 Sherwood Forest DrDover$385,000.00
27407 Dover View LnDover$475,000.00
1217 Lancelot LnMt Pleasant$50,000.00
514 Stuart RdMt Pleasant$64,667.00
133 S Summerset DrMt Pleasant$95,000.00
5600 Cambridge Ln #5Mt Pleasant$130,000.00
1000 Prairie Dr Unit 3Mt Pleasant$140,000.00
5322 Zachary DrMt Pleasant$340,000.00
5641 Hillside DrMt Pleasant$345,000.00
8345 Anna AveNorway$536,000.00
1135 Park AveRacine$100.00
3411 20th StRacine$7,800.00
3411 20th StRacine$31,500.00
2027 Slauson AveRacine$70,000.00
1617 Indiana StRacine$70,500.00
5417 Byrd AveRacine$84,000.00
1024 Jones AveRacine$105,000.00
2813 Concord DrRacine$105,000.00
1839 Mead StRacine$107,000.00
1705 Park AveRacine$110,000.00
3401 Third AveRacine$110,000.00
2301 Summit AveRacine$110,900.00
4510 16th StRacine$115,500.00
216 Blaine AveRacine$124,000.00
3528 Haven AveRacine$127,000.00
929 Lathrop AveRacine$145,000.00
3620 Haven AveRacine$145,000.00
2714 Norwood DrRacine$163,000.00
812 Echo DrRacine$189,000.00
3616 Haven AveRacine$196,000.00
1710 Cleveland AveRacine$197,000.00
1209 Hagerer StRacine$212,500.00
2320 N Main stRacine$235,000.00
5435 Hilldale DrRacine$237,000.00
60 Harborview DrRacine$325,000.00
3800 Lighthouse DrRacine$365,000.00
1718 Layard AveRacine$560,000.00
3714 124th StRaymond$130,000.00
29110 Evergreen DrRochester$435,000.00
9701 Park CtSturtevant$89,500.00
1503 92nd St Unit 11Sturtevant$151,000.00
9312 Durand AveSturtevant$175,000.00
32822 Bohner DrTown of Burlington$232,000.00
8725 Hilltop DrTown of Burlington$240,000.00
35400 Ridge RdTown of Burlington$349,000.00
4850 Parkview RdTown of Waterford$365,000.00
1225 State StUnion Grove$280,000.00
1009 White Oak DrUnion Grove$295,000.00
451 Woodfield CirVillage of Waterford$295,000.00
521 Foxmead XingVillage of Waterford$340,000.00
727 Bass DrVillage of Waterford$346,500.00
17333 2 Mile RdYorkville$355,000.00

