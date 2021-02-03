Racine County had 62 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between January 18th and 22nd had a cash value of just over $19 million. The transfers included a retail shopping center and many commercial properties.
- The retail shopping center at 156 – 248 South Pine St., Burlington, sold to locally-owned WVA Real Estate LLC for $1,825,000.00. Further, the building is occupied by a Family Dollar, Aurora Pharmacy, Salvation Army, and more.
- The commercial property home to Tractor Supply Co., 1801 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, sold to Agree Central, LLC for $4,736,605.00.
- Another commercial property, 1718 Layard Ave., Racine, was sold for $560,000.00. The previous owner, Sweetwind LLC, sold to locally-owned Belle City Enterprises LLC.
- Daniel Oakes of A.W. Oakes & Son bought some property near the excavating business from American Transmission Company LLC. The properties, 2200 and 2301 Oakes Rd. Racine, sold for $100,000.00.
- The property at 29110 Evergreen Dr., Rochester, home to Maas & Sons Plumbing, was sold by Bruesewitz Investments. The property was sold to Waterford-based Tab Ventures LLC for $435,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|9406 Riverview Ln
|Caledonia
|$100,900.00
|2835 Sandpiper Ln
|Caledonia
|$205,500.00
|7213 Blackhawk Dr
|Caledonia
|$239,000.00
|9931 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$340,000.00
|3803 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$347,800.00
|2288 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$42,900.00
|479 Park Ave
|City of Burlington
|$255,000.00
|156 – 248 South Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$1,825,000.00
|1801 Milwaukee Ave
|City of Burlington
|$4,736,605.00
|27239 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$94,000.00
|27012 Sherwood Forest Dr
|Dover
|$385,000.00
|27407 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$475,000.00
|1217 Lancelot Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$50,000.00
|514 Stuart Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$64,667.00
|133 S Summerset Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$95,000.00
|5600 Cambridge Ln #5
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|1000 Prairie Dr Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$140,000.00
|5322 Zachary Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$340,000.00
|5641 Hillside Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$345,000.00
|8345 Anna Ave
|Norway
|$536,000.00
|1135 Park Ave
|Racine
|$100.00
|3411 20th St
|Racine
|$7,800.00
|3411 20th St
|Racine
|$31,500.00
|2027 Slauson Ave
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|1617 Indiana St
|Racine
|$70,500.00
|5417 Byrd Ave
|Racine
|$84,000.00
|1024 Jones Ave
|Racine
|$105,000.00
|2813 Concord Dr
|Racine
|$105,000.00
|1839 Mead St
|Racine
|$107,000.00
|1705 Park Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|3401 Third Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2301 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$110,900.00
|4510 16th St
|Racine
|$115,500.00
|216 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$124,000.00
|3528 Haven Ave
|Racine
|$127,000.00
|929 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|3620 Haven Ave
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|2714 Norwood Dr
|Racine
|$163,000.00
|812 Echo Dr
|Racine
|$189,000.00
|3616 Haven Ave
|Racine
|$196,000.00
|1710 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$197,000.00
|1209 Hagerer St
|Racine
|$212,500.00
|2320 N Main st
|Racine
|$235,000.00
|5435 Hilldale Dr
|Racine
|$237,000.00
|60 Harborview Dr
|Racine
|$325,000.00
|3800 Lighthouse Dr
|Racine
|$365,000.00
|1718 Layard Ave
|Racine
|$560,000.00
|3714 124th St
|Raymond
|$130,000.00
|29110 Evergreen Dr
|Rochester
|$435,000.00
|9701 Park Ct
|Sturtevant
|$89,500.00
|1503 92nd St Unit 11
|Sturtevant
|$151,000.00
|9312 Durand Ave
|Sturtevant
|$175,000.00
|32822 Bohner Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$232,000.00
|8725 Hilltop Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$240,000.00
|35400 Ridge Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$349,000.00
|4850 Parkview Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$365,000.00
|1225 State St
|Union Grove
|$280,000.00
|1009 White Oak Dr
|Union Grove
|$295,000.00
|451 Woodfield Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$295,000.00
|521 Foxmead Xing
|Village of Waterford
|$340,000.00
|727 Bass Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$346,500.00
|17333 2 Mile Rd
|Yorkville
|$355,000.00