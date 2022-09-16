RACINE — A traffic stop on Sept. 12 in the City of Racine quickly turned into a high-speed chase, and eventually, a slew of felony charges filed against a 23-year-old Racine man.

Marketas D. Ellis, 519 Mulberry Lane, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond set during his initial appearance Thursday. Ellis is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Sept. 22, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Ellis is charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count each of attempting to flee/elude an officer, possession of THC and possession of narcotic drugs. The felony charges carry a total possible prison term of 40 years, six months and a fine of $105,000.

Criminal complaint includes 6 felony, 7 misdemeanor counts

Racine Police stopped Ellis’s rented Jaguar for an unsafe lane deviation in the area of 16th Street and Memorial Drive. After officers detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle, they asked the defendant to exit, but instead, he allegedly put the vehicle in drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Police stopped the pursuit because of Ellis’s reckless driving, the complaint states, and instead, contacted the registered owner, who stated he rented the vehicle to the defendant. At the time of the rental, Ellis allegedly provided the vehicle owner with a different name for a man with a Texas driver’s license.

Ellis, who also faces seven misdemeanor bail-jumping charges, later arranged to switch the Jaguar with a Maserati after the chase, the complaint states.

Further investigation showed that a phone number associated with the defendant had been used to rent the vehicle. Police confirmed Ellis was the driver with the use of a booking photo from the Kenosha County Jail.

When police arrived at the defendant’s residence, they located a Maserati parked in the driveway and saw Ellis exit. Inside the Maserati, police also found 2.7 grams of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for THC and Fentanyl, the complaint states.

Ellis has a second case pending following a March 6 arrest, according to another criminal complaint filed Thursday.

In that case, he is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after a woman told police that Ellis had forced himself into her apartment and slapped her at least one time on the side of her face.

The woman also stated the defendant pushed her onto the kitchen floor and began choking her during the altercation, the complaint states.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.