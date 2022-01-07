KENOSHA – Bradford High School, Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy and Grant Elementary School are four of the KUSD schools that will move to virtual learning effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Monday, Jan. 17.

On Monday, January 3, the KUSD School Board held a meeting to assess the back-to-school situation. The end result, after learning that around three dozen district residents – that included KUSD staff members – were currently ill with COVID-19, was to remain in person.

Those who felt unsafe attending due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases were welcome to enroll their students in exclusively-virtual school.

As of today, Friday, Jan. 7, several school populations, which include both students and staff, have reached a 3% positive COVID-19 caseload.

In-person school will resume for all of these schools on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

KUSD has a COVID-19 dashboard in place. As of Jan. 7, nine of the schools on the dashboard have reached the 3% threshold of positive COVID-19 cases within the school population, with seven more at or above 2.5%. Tremper was listed as 3% but so far their website does not state that they will be virtual as of yet.

Screenshot of Kenosha Unified School District COVID-19 Dashboard

