The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southeastern Wisconsin.

Who is affected

The following counties are included in this severe thunderstorm watch: Racine, Kenosha, Columbia, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Rock, Green Lake, Sauk, and Walworth.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Current weather conditions are favorable for producing thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Be prepared for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which is when taking action is necessary.

Precautionary measures – be prepared

The NWS advises the following in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning (not a Watch)

Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar

Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property

Take shelter in a substantial building

Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds.

This watch precedes the following Hazardous Weather Outlook for southeast Wisconsin.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Racine and Kenosha Counties, June 14, 15 The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for southeastern Wisconsin in the form of a Heat Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. While Monday has been mild, and we have even seen some rain in parts of the region, expect a drastic change beginning Tuesday around 11 a.m. Who is affected…

Hazardous weather & more

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.