RACINE – A 23-year-old man, accused of sexual assault, was tied up with rope and a belt by his accusers and held for police last week, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Ever A. Barcelos-Venegas, of Racine, was charged with disorderly conduct and fourth degree sexual assault. Both charges are misdemeanors. If convicted on the sexual assault charge, he could be fined up to $10,000 and/or sentenced to nine months in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street last Thursday where they found Barcelos-Venegas tied up in the living room. Two people in the home told police that they tied him up after interrupting an assault on a woman in the residence.

Barcelos-Venegas was with three other people in the house drinking beer and playing cards, the complaint stated. He allegedly followed a woman into a back bedroom where she had gone to check on an infant child. While in the room, he told the woman she looked pretty and that he “he had been trying to get her attention.” He then grabbed her left buttock and tried to lift her dress.

When the woman screamed for help, the two other people in the house physically intervened. They tied up Barcelos-Venegas and called police after he attempted to flee the scene, according to the complaint. After police arrived, he was booked into the Racine County Jail.

According to online court records, Barcelos-Venegas had posted bond and was no longer in custody as of Monday.