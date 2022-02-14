The following Sex Offender Information Bulletin was released by the Racine Police Department and has been posted in its entirety without alteration:

The Racine Police Department, in cooperation with the Division of Community Corrections, is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statutes 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release. It is this agency’s belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.

The individual that appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense and has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts. The offender, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community Corrections), will be residing at the location listed below. This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.

Sex Offender Information

Additional information can be found by following the below link:

Wisconsin Sex Offender Website Alvino Castillo

Date of Release: 02/22/22

Residence: 4608 Durand Avenue Sex Offense Description: Castillo was convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in 2019 and Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in 2008. Castillo’s victims were juveniles who were not known to him. Conditions of Supervision: Castillo is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with the victims; he is not to consume drugs. Castillo is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Castillo must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Alvino Castillo – Credit: Wisconsin DOC Sex Offender Registry

