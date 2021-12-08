BURLINGTON – Daniel R. Williams, 52, one of two registered sex offenders who were to be placed at a rental property near Caledonia earlier this year, is now planned to be placed at a residence in the Town of Burlington next week.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office released a sex offender notification bulletin, dated Dec. 2, stating that Williams will be residing at 6055 McHenry St., effective Tuesday, Dec. 14. He will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and required to maintain lifetime GPS monitoring, comply with supervised release and rules requirements and be a lifetime registered sex offender.

In late March, the Caledonia Village Board sued the State of Wisconsin to prevent Williams and another registered sex offender, Hung N. Tran, from being placed at a property on Saratoga Drive. Caledonia police, village officials and residents complained that the proposed placement site was located within a few hundred feet of Jellystone Park and Resort, a privately-operated campground that includes a waterpark and family-oriented attractions.

The Caledonia placement was dropped and both men remained at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Facility near Mauston. Tran is not involved in the updated placement plan.

Williams was first convicted of sexual assault of children in 1987. He has served a sentence and received treatment related to a 1992 conviction of second-degree assault of a child and bail jumping.

Wisconsin law requires that sex offenders, who have completed prison sentences and treatment, be placed under supervision in the county in which they were convicted.

In the sex offender notification, the Sheriff’s Office stated that Williams is not wanted by law enforcement. “This notification is not intended to cause fear but rather it is our intent to inform the community, which creates a safer community,” the statement said. “Citizen abuse of the information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.”

