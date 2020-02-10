Shawn Frederick Lawrence, 52, died Wednesday, February 5 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, July 8, 1967, son of Frederick and Sheila (Nee: Fehlberg) Lawrence.

Shawn graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1985” where he proudly reigned as Prom King along with his future wife Jodi as Prom Queen. Shawn served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and with the Blue Knights. On March 7, 1987, he married Jodi Ann Ritt. He went on to earn a degree from Gateway Technical College and made the Dean’s list. Shawn was employed for a number of years by Ganton Technologies, later Intermet and most recently by Racine Unified School District and was a member of the Eagles Club. While the children were young, Shawn coached for RYS for a number of years. He will forever be remembered for his love of woodworking, unique craftsmanship, and his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

Surviving are his wife, Jodi; his mother Sheila Lawrence, sons, Austin, and Jordan (Kellie Schorsch); siblings, Chad (Jenni) Lawrence, Molly Lawrence (Scott Schmaling), Heidi Lawrence (Mike Cibrario), Shelley Lawrence; in-laws, Sue (John) Roetzer, Dennis (Debbie) Ritt; sister-law, Kelly (Scott) Faye; and “our third son”, James Schorsch; other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Saturday, February 15 at 12 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Mark McDonough officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

