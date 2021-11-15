Fire, caused by careless outdoor burning, destroyed a shed in the 1300 block of Summit Avenue here Sunday afternoon.

The Racine Fire Department (RFD) was called to 1320 Summit Avenue at 5:21 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire at the back of the property. Upon arrival, firefighters used chainsaws to cut through wooden stockade fences to reach the structure. The fire was confined to the shed.

RFD fire investigators determined that the property owner left a fire of wooden construction debris unattended. That fire ignited combustible material near the shed. The structure, valued at $2,500, and contents valued at $1,500, were a total loss.

RFD reminds residents that the City of Racine’s ordinances only allow outdoor recreational fires that are contained in portable, Underwriters Laboratories-approved fireplaces. Screens must be in place to contain embers and outdoor fires must be continuously supervised. Please contact the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau with questions.