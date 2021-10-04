… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
Sheriff Beth David from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announces the 2021 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy.
The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony. The class will begin on Tuesday, October 26th, and end on November 30th, 2021.
The academy highlights tours of the Kenosha County Serriff’s Department facilities, in-depth discussions, and demonstrations by the Detentions Division, Operations Division, K-9 unit, and a simulated drunk driving arrest.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kenosha County residents. Only 20 applicants will be accepted.
Applications are available by email at KSDPIO@kenoshacounty.org, on the KSD website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/551/Citizens-Academy, or at The Sheriff’s Department. Applications will be accepted through October 15th, 2021.