Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced the following promotions:

  • Lieutenant Cary Madrigal has been promoted to the rank of Captain.  
  • Sergeant Michael Spiegel has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.  
  • Investigator Kurt Heiser has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.  
  • Investigator James Spranger has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.  
  • Deputy Kristen Kachelmeier has been promoted to the rank of Investigator.  
  • Deputy Steve Storm has been promoted to the rank of Investigator.  
