Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced the following promotions:
- Lieutenant Cary Madrigal has been promoted to the rank of Captain.
- Sergeant Michael Spiegel has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.
- Investigator Kurt Heiser has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
- Investigator James Spranger has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
- Deputy Kristen Kachelmeier has been promoted to the rank of Investigator.
- Deputy Steve Storm has been promoted to the rank of Investigator.
