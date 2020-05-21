TOWN OF BURLINGTON – After crashing into a barn, a 60-year-old Kenosha County woman was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving and given several traffic citations.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed Albrecht seemed under the influence of alcohol. They conducted a field sobriety test. Failing the test, the deputy arrested her for drunk driving. The deputy also wrote several citations, including a stop sign violation, reckless driving, unsafe lane deviation and operating left of center.

Diane L. Albrecht crossed into oncoming traffic at about 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 Block of Pine Street.

Support our publication One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

According to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, someone called the Racine County Joint Dispatch Center saying that the driver “blew a stop sign.” Albrecht drove her car on the gravel shoulder. She then left the roadway and struck a barn near Pine Street and Schaal Road.

Continuing 150 yards through an open field, she drove through two wooden animal fences and into an animal pasture. None of the animals in the pasture were injured. But the car came to a stop when it struck a pile of wooden pallets.

Read more about the Coronavirus.