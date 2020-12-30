KENOSHA ⏤ Tuesday’s snow, while making winter feel more conventional this year, led the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a number of calls on local roadways.
According to Sgt. David Wright, during the winter storm warning, the department responded to the following snow and traffic-related calls from 6 p.m. Dec. 29 to 6 a.m. Dec. 30:
- Four accidents with injuries;
- Eight property-damage accidents;
- 12 assist motorists;
- And, lastly, three fire calls.
“During the storm, our department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of I-94 northbound for a fatal motor vehicle crash that they investigated,” Wright added in a department release.
Deputies kept up with calls
At this time, there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to Tuesday’s storm, according to Wright.
“Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County,” Wright said.
