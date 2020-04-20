The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on a more than 30-year-old cold case involving a missing Burlington woman.

Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger was reported missing December 7, 1989, by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and her parents. Tracey Krueger told police that on the evening of December 5 his wife received a phone call from her employer asking her to attend an out-of-state trade show. Krueger was last seen on December 6 when she left her home to go for a flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Kerry’s supervisor at work later advised that no trade shows were scheduled and that no employees, including Kerry, were scheduled to attend any trade shows at that time, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The woman has not been seen or heard from since.

Kerry, who was 31 at the time of her disappearance, left behind a three-year-old daughter. Family members told authorities that they believed Kerry would not have left of her own accord.

At the request of the woman’s family, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office participated in a podcast about the case that was released Monday, April 20.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kerry A. O’Brien Krueger is asked to contact Investigator Heather Spranger at (262) 636-3367 or email her at Heather.Spranger@racinecounty.com

Those with information but wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330.