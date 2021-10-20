Casey Shevokas of Union Grove has earned a spot on the Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team. The Fighting Scots are an NCAA Division III school and are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak. The team will look to extend their streak against Cornell College for the Homecoming game on Oct. 23.

The annual Bronze Turkey game–one of the most anticipated rivalry games going back more than 100 years–against Knox College is set for Nov. 13 in Monmouth.

About Monmouth College

Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college in Monmouth, IL. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women’s fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.

