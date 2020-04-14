As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.
Shirley Jean Schimek, 97, died Saturday at her home surrounded by her loving family,. She was born in Racine, WI, February 2, 1923, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Nee: Matheson) Foreman.
On February 2, 1942, Shirley married Harold E. Schimek. They were together for seventy-six years before he preceded her death on October 1, 2018. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Gardening was her passion but, above all, she treasured the time she spent with her family. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Sandy) Schimek of Dover and Adrienne Schimek-White (Richard) White of Racine; four grandchildren, Amy Saltzberry, Garrett (Michele) Randall, Joshua Schimek, and Rachel (Kristina) Schimek; two great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Rebecca Saltzberry; brother, Howard (Deloris) Foreman; sister, Mildred Almond; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Francis (Norman) Trudeau; brother-in-law, Verlyn Almond, many other in-laws.
Private services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.