UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say they have detained a person of interest in a deadly shooting at the Somers House Tavern that happened early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement officials say they expect to charge the man with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation.

Investigators have confirmed six shooting victims, and they are working on identifying a possible seventh person. Three people have died and three people have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

“Kenosha County Sheriff’s department continues to investigate this incident,” the press release reads. “This has been a collaborative effort involving dozens of law enforcement officers from seven different agencies and eight fire departments. This complex investigation involves several crime scenes.”

ORIGINAL STORY

SOMERS, WISCONSIN – A shoot-out that happened early Sunday at Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road resulted in three people dead and two injured.

Deputies and detectives with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene at 12;42 a.m., according to a press release by the department.

The shooter has not been located, but authorits say there is no active threat to residents at this time.

What officials have said so far

Early in the morning, students at Carthage were told to go on lockdown, but that has since been lifted, according to a story by the Kenosha News.

According to CNN, witnesses reported a scene where a shootout happened.

“It sounds like one person got removed from the establishment and possibly came back a short time later” and started shooting, Beth said. It is not clear exactly why that person was removed, or whether there were one or more shooters, the sheriff said. Kenosha County Sheriff’s David Beth

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff are looking for the suspect, who is Black, over six feet tall, and last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

“This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident,” according to the press release. “We do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time. The names, ages, and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined.”

Active investigation underway

Deputies have the area closed off near the scene. They ask that the public avoid the area so that the department can conduct their investigation.

The shooting investigation is active and ongoing. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department needs to rely on the public’s assistance and cooperation when investigating crimes. We ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.