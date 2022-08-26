RACINE – Racine police are asking for the public’s help apprehending the person or persons responsible for shooting five people overnight near the intersection of State and Prospect.

Shooting victims not identified, conditions unknown

According to a press release from RPD, four of the shooting victims are male, and one is female. Three of the victims – authorities aren’t saying which ones – were taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

Officers responded at 2:31 a.m. on Aug. 26 to the 1900 block of Prospect Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

