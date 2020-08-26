I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started.



Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7 — Richie McG (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020

KENOSHA, WI – A 17-year-old Antioch teen was arrested for shooting three people – one person in the head, one in the stomach and another in the arm – in a shooting during a riot.

Kyle Rittenhouse called himself a member of the militia and openly carried a rifle during the riot. Just before the shooting, he told citizen journalist Richie McGinniss on camera that he was there to protect businesses and help people injured during the riot.

Later, a video showed Rittenhouse in a confrontation with a person involved in the riot near a car lot. As he ran away, a small crowd of people is seen chasing after him. Shooting two more people, Rittenhouse opened fire into the crowd.

A 26-year-old Silver Lake man and 36-year-old Kenosha resident died Wednesday during the riot. A 26-year-old West Allis resident was also injured, but he is expected to survive, said Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis during a press conference.

“This is not a police action,” he said. “This is not the action I believe of those who set out to do protests. It is the persons who are involved in illegal activity that brought violence to this community.”

Investigators are still following up on leads.

The Kenosha County District Attorney has not issued formal charges.



Questions raised about curfew enforcement for militia