RACINE — Five felony charges were filed Friday in Racine County Circuit Court against a 34-year-old Racine man for his role in a Sept. 20 shooting.

Bruce E. Rogers Jr., 604 Seventh St., is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of THC.

If convicted of all charges, Rogers faces a possible maximum prison term of 33 years and an $80,000 fine. Rogers made his initial appearance Friday in Racine County Circuit Court and remains in custody on a $30,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 3, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: Shooting reported

City of Racine Police Officer responded on Sept. 20 to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street for a report of a shooting. Police spoke with a woman, who stated she heard the shots while she was inside her home, and when she exited, she observed a Black male in his 20s running southbound on LaSalle.

The man entered a gray vehicle, later determined to be a Nissan, and drove away. Another witness stated the operator of the Nissan was being chased by a black male, who later was observed getting into a red Ford Focus and leaving the scene, the complaint states.

Two shell casings were found on LaSalle, just north of High Street, the first 50 feet north of High Street, and the second about 20 feet north of that location.

Police stated at the time of the shooting that students who attend Small World Montessori School, 1008 High Street, were in session, but not outside.

Video surveillance showed the gray Nissan was northbound from the 1600 block of LaSalle when the Focus, driven by Rogers, pulled alongside and came to a stop. The other driver exited and the two appeared to have a conversation before Rogers drove about 40 feet but stopped again.

Rogers then reportedly exited his vehicle and began to run toward the other man, and in the video, Rogers is clearly seen in possession of a firearm, the complaint states. The video showed the chase continuing, and at one point, the other man fell down. Rogers then is seen pointing the firearm directly at him, but he did not shoot.

Police determined the location of the shell casings was consistent with Rogers shooting at the man as he chased him. Rogers was heard yelling, “You’ve been bullying me for years,” and then a female yelled at the defendant not to shoot the other man.

Earlier this week, police executed a search warrant at a city residence, where they spoke with a woman, who stated that Rogers had stolen a firearm from her. Inside a recording studio the woman had set up for the defendant, police found 10.1 grams of what later tested positive for THC, along with a case to the missing firearm and live ammunition that matched casings from the scene.

Police also executed a search warrant at Rogers’ residence, where they found Glock 9mm magazines and other ammunition, along with 9.9 grams of what tested positive for MDMA and fentanyl, along with 7.2 grams of THC. Officers also found a knotted grocery bag that contained clothing he wore during the shooting incident, the complaint states.

Rogers admitted he was involved in the incident, and claimed the other man had been bullying him for years. He also claimed the man blocked him in with the Nissan, but that wasn’t shown on the video. He told police he used a Glock handgun that he had located in the vehicle and began shooting at the other man.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.