RACINE – A Racine teen is charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with 18 criminal counts, mostly tied to the June 2 gang-related shooting at North Beach that injured five people.

Kei Nari M. Wilson, 17, of Racine, is in the Racine County Jail as of Wednesday. He is charged with five felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon, one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. He also faces nine counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of THC possession.

Initially, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Wilson with one misdemeanor count of bail jumping. The DA filed the additional charges on Wednesday. Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a bond of $100,000.

Wilson is the fifth person charged in the North Beach shooting incident that Racine Police investigators say was a shootout between members of the Northside for Life and Dirty P Southside gangs. Wilson was identified in the criminal complaint as being associated with the Dirty P gang.

Others previously charged by the District Attorney are:

Dashari D. Watson, 18, with five counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Qyntavious Parks, 20, with five counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Delmarzio J. Neal, 23, with four counts of first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Thomas Burton, 17, with five counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to the criminal complaint, a large number of young people were in the North Beach parking lot near the Kids Cove playground on the evening of June 2. At about 7:20 p.m., members of the Dirty P gang arrived in a truck, got out, and drew attention from the Northside For Life (NFL) group who were in the parking lot behind the Beachside Oasis building.

The NFL members surrounded the truck driven by the Dirty P members. The shooting started after the truck lunged forward and struck a parked vehicle in front of it. Police surveillance video cameras at the beach and video recorded by citizens at the scene were used by investigators to identify defendants Wilson, Watson, Burton, Parks, and Neal.

Wilson was apprehended July 16 by Racine Police at a residence at 1611 State St. While he was taken into custody, investigators located baggies of marijuana that Wilson admitted was his. He also admitted that a baggie of marijuana found in a truck left behind at North Beach on June 2 was his.

Wilson was charged with possession of THC in connection with the July 16 arrest and with a second count of THC possession in connection with the June 2 incident.

Wilson was out on bond June 2 after having been charged in Racine County with fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC with intent to deliver. He had posted a $2,500 cash bond and was ordered not to commit new crimes and not to possess any weapons.

When interviewed about the June 2 shooting at North Beach, Wilson told investigators that he went to North Beach with two other Dirty P gang members. According to the criminal complaint, he initially said that no one in the group had a gun and denied shooting. He then admitted to shooting a 9mm gun about six times. He said that he was shooting at Burton (an NFL gang member) who “was shooting with his arm backwards, toward everybody.”