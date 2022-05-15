Overview: Terrance Blair and his wife "Yogi" Yolanda Edwards owned Mr. Kool Sports Bar, which had just opened. Blair, 42, and a 28-year-old woman were shot outside the bar.

RACINE, WI – A 42-year-old man died and a 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

The incident happened in a parking lot near Mr. Kool Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. The bar had only been open for two days. Officials with the Racine Police Department said a suspect had been taken into custody.

Terrance Blair, the man shot to death, owned the bar and Golden Chicken. Blair’s wife, Yolanda “Yogi” Edwards, posted a video after the incident talking about what led up to the shooting. Blood and tears stained her face. She spoke about the need to disperse the crowd that had formed in a city parking lot after the bar closed. The City of Racine told her it was her responsibility.

Edwards said in the video that she tried to break up a fight between two women. Blair told Edwards to get back in the bar, but she wanted to make sure one of the women had a ride home. When one of the women was shot, they also shot Blair in the mouth.

“My husband died trying to save me…,” Yogi said in the video. “It’s some love story, huh. We met at Kool’s, and we ended at Kool’s.”

Officials with the Racine Police Department have not released the suspect’s name in the shooting.

Mike Jackson, a friend of Blair and Edwards, said Blair loved to have conversations, joke around and laugh.

“He wasn’t a serious person but he was helpful. And he loved Yogi,” he said.

Yogi, a community leader, worked hard to help people.

“They had a good relationship, and they spent a lot of time together. But they were growing their businesses. And I admired that,” he said.

Another shooting close to home

A few weeks ago, Yogi rallied the community to help raise money for Brittany Booker’s six children after she was shot on April 24.

In speaking out about the number of shootings that have happened over the last year, Jackson said he makes a point to not frequent bars after midnight because “nothing good seems to happen between then and bar close.”

“I don’t even call it a freak accident. I don’t even know what to say. And it’s just that’s the vibe. People just got guns. Everybody’s got guns. And they… they’re emotional,” he said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of Mr. Blair. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers p3 app.

