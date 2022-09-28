MOUNT PLEASANT — A shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Delta by Marriott Hotel across from J.I. Case High School injured one male and shut down the school for about an hour.
Mount Pleasant Police responded at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 28, for a report of shots fired. According to a press release from MPPD, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ascension-All Saints before being airlifted to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life in serious but stable condition.
A short statement on the department”s Facebook page confirmed there was a shooting in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel and asked the public to avoid the area.
Rescue personnel from Flight for Life loaded the victim into the helicopter at 2 p.m. and took off for Froedtert Hospital at 2:02 p.m.
“I went home sick. I heard from the secretary that there is a lockdown,” Elizabeth Steege, Case choir teacher said. “I am so worried.”
A source inside the school told Racine County Eye that police were searching for two suspects.
Shortly after, Racine Unified School District advised parents on its Facebook page that pickup time would take place like usual at 2:48 p.m. Students and buses would be sent south out of the parking lot to avoid the police presence.
Racine County Eye will continue to update this story as details become available.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the Crime Stoppers app.
Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include time of shooting, victim’s age, and his condition.
Police & Fire
Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.