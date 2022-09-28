MOUNT PLEASANT — A shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Delta by Marriott Hotel across from J.I. Case High School injured one male and shut down the school for about an hour.

Mount Pleasant Police responded at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 28, for a report of shots fired. According to a press release from MPPD, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ascension-All Saints before being airlifted to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life in serious but stable condition.

A short statement on the department”s Facebook page confirmed there was a shooting in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel and asked the public to avoid the area.

Vehicle access to Oakes Road southbound was limited to traffic to Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant during the school’s regular afternoon dismissal time. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown following a reported shooting on the hotel grounds across from the school that occurred earlier in the afternoon. Motorists were asked to avoid the area of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Oakes. – Credit: Paul Holley Credit: Paul Holley Officer and a canine check over the area outside the Delta Hotels by Marriott, Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Paul Holley A heavy law enforcement presence outside the Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave., Wednesday afternoon. Mount Pleasant Police Department set up an incident command center on the property. – Credit: Paul Holley Credit: Paul Holley The north side of the hotel property, extending west to Oakes Road, was cordoned off as a crime scene as law enforcement agencies investigated a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. – Credit: Paul Holley

Rescue personnel from Flight for Life loaded the victim into the helicopter at 2 p.m. and took off for Froedtert Hospital at 2:02 p.m.

“I went home sick. I heard from the secretary that there is a lockdown,” Elizabeth Steege, Case choir teacher said. “I am so worried.”

A source inside the school told Racine County Eye that police were searching for two suspects.

Shortly after, Racine Unified School District advised parents on its Facebook page that pickup time would take place like usual at 2:48 p.m. Students and buses would be sent south out of the parking lot to avoid the police presence.

The shooting victim is transferred to the Flight for Life helicopter at Ascension All Saints in Racine, heading for Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. – Video credit: Emma Widmar Flight for Life helicopter lands on the grounds of Ascension All Saints Hospital. – Credit: Emma Widmar Racine County Eye will continue to update this story as details become available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the Crime Stoppers app.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include time of shooting, victim’s age, and his condition.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.