RACINE, WI – A shootout between two people during a fight at noon Monday resulted in a Racine Police Squad, which was occupied by an investigator, being caught in the crossfire.

The shooting incident happened in the 1400 block of 11th St. The squad car was struck several times, but the officer received only scratches when the glass broke. The officer did not return fire, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

At the time of the incident, the officer was investigating an unrelated incident when a civil disturbance broke out. They both brandished handguns and shot at one another. The investigator, who was in his squad at the time, was between both of them. During the shootout, the bullets struck the car, the glass shattered and scratched the officer.

“The investigator exited his squad and identified himself as an officer at which point one party ran, and the other dropped their handgun and was taken into custody,” the press release reads.

Officials with the Racine Police Department are still investigating the incident. One suspect is in custody, and the other person is still at-large.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

