The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect. The department posted to their Facebook asking for assistance in finding him.

The photos that are posted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department are timestamped for Aug. 25, 2022, at 11:07 a.m., and 11:11 a.m. in a local grocery store. The individual is seen pushing a grocery cart and wearing a large backpack.

Help identify this shoplifting suspect

Submit a tip

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call Officer Knierim with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-664-7942 with information regarding this incident.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website. Alternatively, people can send a text to CRIMES (274637) with “RACS” followed by the information they have. Those providing tips may be available for a cash reward by contacting the Racine County Crime Stoppers.

Refer to case number 22-18284 when submitting a tip or sharing information.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.