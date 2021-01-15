How financially stable are you?

If you need help straightening out your budget and live in the City of Racine, they have counselors on staff to help at the Financial Empowerment Center.

Journalist and owner of the Racine County Eye, Denise Lockwood, spoke with staff at the Financial Empowerment Center about who can get help, what services they offer and how you can connect with them. This video is the first in a series around connecting people with organizations that help called Racine County Speaks.

Quick take

Who this organization serves: City of Racine residents

What they do: Debt, savings, budgeting, and credit

How much does it cost: Free

Website: Financial Empowerment Center