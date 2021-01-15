Racine County has been our hometown for over 30 years! LeCount Realty Group of Keller Williams Momentum has highly educated experts helping sellers and buyers with their real estate needs. We specialize in rural, urban, and lakefront properties west of the Interstate. Let us guide you in finding the perfect lot or a single-family home that’s just right for creating new memories. Experience the beauty of living in Racine – we will show you how!
How financially stable are you?
If you need help straightening out your budget and live in the City of Racine, they have counselors on staff to help at the Financial Empowerment Center.
Journalist and owner of the Racine County Eye, Denise Lockwood, spoke with staff at the Financial Empowerment Center about who can get help, what services they offer and how you can connect with them. This video is the first in a series around connecting people with organizations that help called Racine County Speaks.
Quick take
Who this organization serves: City of Racine residents
What they do: Debt, savings, budgeting, and credit
How much does it cost: Free
Website: Financial Empowerment Center