Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball is looking to recapture their early season magic as they have lost their last three games after starting 5-1 on the season. The Pacers currently sit at 5-4 as they go into tough competition with Dominican and Racine St. Cat’s this week.

“Our conference doesn’t give us any breaks,” head coach Paul Strutz said. “We do the best that we can with the kids that I have, and we are just going to keep grinding away.”

Senior Ryan Strutz leads Shoreland Lutheran in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game, while Antonio Moyao averages 11 points per game. The Pacers also have four players that average around four rebounds per game led by Branden Van de Water, who currently leads the team in rebounds with 36.

Strutz has 99 points on the season, and has had five games in double figures. The senior posted a season and career high 22 points in a 71-67 road win over Heritage Christian on Dec. 13.

“Just a good group of guys that work together,” Strutz said of his team. “I don’t think any of them care as long as they are competing.”

Shoreland Lutheran currently in sixth place in the Metro Conference with a 2-3 conference record. Their conference is extremely deep as it includes last year’s state champion Racine St. Cat’s as well as Kenosha St. Joes as well as St. Thomas More, who are currently ranked in the Wissports.net polls for both Division 3 and Division 4.

“We just want to keep getting better,” Strutz said of the rest of the season. “Getting better every day and hopefully we can come out on the positive side of things.”