Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball head coach Holly Bahr wants to see her young team learn and gain experience this season. The Pacers currently start three sophomores and are sitting at 4-9 on the season.

“Great group of girls that work hard and are extremely coachable,” Bahr said. “We’re just really inexperienced and really young.”

The leader for the Pacers this season has been sophomore Amanda Heusterberg. She averages a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds and has scored 170 points this season.

“Extremely talented with the ball,” Bahr said of Heusterberg. “Once her confidence gets up to where her ball skill is and her IQ, she will be unstoppable.”

Currently, Martin Luther and Racine Prairie School are at the top of the Metro Classic Conference this season at 12-2 overall with undefeated records. The Pacers sit at the bottom of the conference still looking for a conference win.

“Any team on any given night can beat somebody,” Bahr said of the conference. “I just want my team to learn, get better and enjoy the season.”

Shoreland Lutheran has only three home games left this season as they play eight of the last 11 games on the road. That stretch of road games started with Racine St. Cat’s on Jan. 14.

About Shoreland Lutheran

Shoreland Lutheran High School celebrates its 50th anniversary this 2021-2022 school year. The school is proud of its dynamic academic programming and diverse opportunities for students to discover their spiritual, social, emotional and physical selves. More than 99% of the students participate in one or more extracurricular or co-curricular activities. Shoreland Lutheran is located at 9026 12th St. in Kenosha.

