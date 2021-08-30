STURTEVANT – A Sturtevant man faces numerous misdemeanor charges following a police response to a report of a shot fired here on Sunday.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Justine O. Brown, 34, of 3433 Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, with negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the Sturtevant Police Department responded to a report of two shots fired in the vicinity of the 8700 block of Broadway Drive. While traveling to the scene, a Sturtevant officer saw a vehicle that appeared to drive through a stop sign at 86th Street and Westminster Drive and accelerate rapidly. The officer captured the vehicle’s speed on radar at 53 mph. The vehicle was stopped on 86th just south of Durand Ave.

The driver, identified as Brown, appeared “agitated and angry” and the police officer detected “a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” the complaint stated. After the officer wrote the traffic citations for Brown, he returned to the vehicle and told him that based on the odor of marijuana, he was going to search Brown’s vehicle.

Brown became angry stating “This is bullshit” and aggressively left the vehicle. While the officer attempted to detain him, Brown repeatedly tensed his fist and arm muscle and pushed away off the vehicle before eventually being placed in handcuffs.

When asked if there was anything in the vehicle, Brown told the officer that there was a firearm in the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer XL P365 semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat, four plastic packages containing 11.6 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC, and a glass smoking pipe with dark residue inside and burnt marijuana on the end.

Brown was asked about the shots fired call. He stated that he had shot off two rounds in the air while in the driveway of his home on Kennedy Drive. Police later found a shell casing in the roadway near the residence They also spoke with Brown’s wife who stated she and Brown had been in a verbal argument.

Brown was taken into custody Sunday evening. He made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon where a signature bond was set at $500. Brown was ordered not to possess or control any weapons. He was also ordered not to possess or consume any controlled substances. He is subject to random drug screens and/or breathalyzers by the Racine County Alternatives Program.

A status conference is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to online court records.