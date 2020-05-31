If you are considering making an offer on a new home, there are a number of factors to take into account.

One of the most often forgotten is the amount of money you are going to have to lay out for maintenance and repairs. These expenses add up, and if you don’t have the cash available to pay for them, they end up causing the house to deteriorate drastically over the years.

This is why many people are choosing home warranties to cover these expenses. With a home warranty, you pay a monthly price so that you don’t have to lay out big amounts of cash when something suddenly goes wrong.

A home warranty might be a good option for you. When looking, make sure the home warranty company is available in Wisconsin. Some companies only cater to certain areas. So, is a home warranty worth it for you? Let’s take a look at the pros and cons.

Pro: no stress

For many homeowners, one of the biggest pros of a home warranty is that they never have to stress about repairs. When something goes wrong in your house, you don’t have to worry about finding the money or the right contractor to take care of the problem. Instead of rushing to find a fix, everything is taken care of for you.

Con: DIY is out

While home repairs are a nightmare for some, others love to DIY. Small repairs are generally no big deal and can be done with a bit of handiwork. If you love doing DIY, you might end up resenting the fact that you are paying money monthly for something you could do yourself.

Pro: the big stuff

Of course, no DIY lover can fix everything. HVAC (heating, ventilation, and AC) are incredibly important and very sensitive to work with. A makeshift job is not only a problem in the long run, but it is potentially dangerous. The same is true for electrical issues. Bad plumbing jobs can also cause a lot of damage and become a huge expense. DIY lovers should leave this stuff to the pros. Some warranties will actually cover just the major systems issues, leaving the rest to you.

Con: the middleman

Perhaps the biggest downside of a home warranty is that you always have to deal with a

middleman. This can save you a lot of time and stress, but if the company turns out to be

unreliable, it might end up taking longer to get a subpar repairman in. This is especially true

if there are particular maintenance companies you have worked with successfully in the past.

The warranty company may require you to use their people in order to pay.

Pro: never neglect upkeep

A warranty is particularly useful because you never have to neglect upkeep due to a lack of cash flow. Instead of leaving important repairs until later, they get taken care of immediately, no matter what is going on with your finances. This will save you a lot of money down the line, and will keep your house in good order, rather than letting it deteriorate.

A home warranty is not for everyone, but it can save you time, money, and stress. If you are great with repairs and DIY, consider alternative options, but always make sure you hire pros for the most important repairs.

