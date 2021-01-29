Have you been through a recent storm? Have a roof that’s old and on its way out? To protect your home from leaking, mold growth, and unwanted critters, you’ll need to be vigilant about checking for damage. This way, you can spot, identify, and repair cracks, dents, compromised shingles, and other types of damage before they get out of hand. But what’s the difference between minor damage and major damage? Can you tell if your roof is damaged without climbing on top of it? When do you need to call in a roof repair service? Let’s check out some signs you need to repair your roof, so you can identify the problem, get it fixed, and stop worrying.

Your Roof Leaks When It Rains

If your roof is leaking, you’ll notice. Or will you? Leaking isn’t always obvious. The cracks could be small, and they might only let a small amount of moisture into the home. But even a small amount of moisture can be dangerous. Moisture will spread into your roofing material and expand or contract depending on the weather. This can widen the opening in your roof, which damages its integrity and can lead to further leaking. The longer you wait to fix a leak, the more dangerous it becomes, and the more expensive it is to repair. When you’re looking for leaks, make sure to check places that most homeowners overlook. This includes the attic, closets, and bathrooms.

Increased Energy Bills

Another sign you need to repair your roof is an energy bill that’s higher than average. When your roof is full of holes, water and light can get through. Heat and air can make their way into your home, too. When there’s a temperature leak, your heating and cooling system have to put in extra effort to compensate for the breach. If your energy bill surges in cost, your roof could be the culprit. You’ll want to check for any holes in your roof, especially ones that let sunlight through, in addition to any other form of damage to the exterior.

Visible Roof Damage

Some types of roof damage are easy to spot. You might find torn-off shingles in your backyard, notice a bunch of cracks on your roof from an upstairs window, or see dents on your chimney, flashing, or gutters. But what if the damage isn’t visible from ground level? Unless you’re trained and geared-up, it’s better to stay off your roof. If you fall, it could be deadly. Walking on your roof isn’t advisable, but it’s fine to check it from the top of a safe, sturdy ladder. When you’re examining your roof, keep an eye peeled for:

Damaged or missing shingles

Rot and decay

Damaged chimney or flashing

Debris

My Roof Is Damaged. What Do I Do?

If your roof is damaged, you’ll want to have it repaired. The cost of repairing it can seem daunting, but the longer you wait, the worse the problem will get. Sometimes, it’s better to replace your roof than repair it. This is usually only the case for older roofs or roofs that are extensively damaged. A professional roofer can check your roof for damage, repair it, and give you tips for avoiding holes, cracks, and dents in the future.