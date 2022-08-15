Donald Heider, 85, was last seen at 2:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, walking southbound in front of a residence in the 4000 block of Coachlight Drive in Caledonia. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue/gray underwear, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert System.

Officials describe Heider as five-foot-ten inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with blue eyes and gray/partially gray short hair.

“Donald wears an eye patch on his right eye and normally walks with a cane, which was left behind at the residence,” according to the press release.

Residents who see Heider should call the Caledonia Police Department at (262) 835-4423.