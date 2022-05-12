At 3:06 p.m. Thursday, a Silver Alert was issued for Neutali Ramirez, an 80-year-old hispanic male, who has gone missing in the City of Racine. Ramirez was last seen on foot on the 1600 block of Hamilton Street.

Silver Alert

Neutali Ramirez, 80, is missing in the City of Racine

Ramirez has gray hair, and a mustache and was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a hat and sunglasses.

If you see Mr. Ramirez, please call the City of Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.