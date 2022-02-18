UPDATE on Silver Alert: He was last seen leaving the area of the 900 block of Roosevelt Ave. It is unknown where he might go.

The Racine Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Dressart, 79. Per an RPD Facebook post, Mr. Dressart suffers from dementia.

Silver Alert Information

Robert Dressart was last seen this morning driving his black 2004 Honda CR-V, license plate 704 RDN.

Mr. Dressart is wearing a blue cardigan, gray t-shirt, green and blue plaid pants, white socks, and blue tennis shoes with a white stripe.

He is bald on the top of his head with white hair on the sides.

He is 5’7” and weighs 155 lbs.

He has blue/gray eyes.

Mr. Dressart has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “Dess.”

If you have seen Mr. Dressart, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Racine Police Department Dispatch at 262-886-2300.

