Running out of things to do around the house? Stay-at-home orders have lasted longer than most people thought they would, and though you may have enjoyed the quiet time at first, it’s just boring now. You may not be able to hang out with friends or go to your favorite restaurant, but you can make your home a proud place. Take this time to fix and enhance some areas around the house—here are some of our favorite home improvement projects to do while self-isolating. Try them out!

Get the Garage in Order

Chances are you’ve been putting off cleaning the garage, but spring cleaning should include the whole home, not just the easier places to clean. If your garage is your tool space, then follow these tips for proper tool storage—you shouldn’t ignore those little messes. Tackling the small spaces first will give you the motivation you need to keep going.

Make Your Landscaping a Piece of Art

Now is the perfect time to get outside and make something beautiful out of your landscaping. Start by cleaning up your yard, getting rid of branches and twigs, mowing the lawn, and trimming the hedges. From there, you can start planting flowers, bushes, and even dwarf citrus trees. You won’t notice full blossoms yet, but in a few weeks or months, you’ll be glad to see the buds. Landscaping goes a long way for your curb appeal, and it’s a great way to pass the time.

Organize All the Little Things

Clutter often comes from the small items. Think about all the little items in your home: the spices in the kitchen, the books on the bookcase, even the socks in the sock drawer. You can take this extra time to determine the best ways to organize these spaces. Organizing the little things by making floating spice racks or donating some of those socks can make your home cleaner and less cluttered.

Spruce Up Your Furniture

If you’re a big DIY fan, then it’s time to spruce up your furniture. Bring some personality to your space by painting the back panels of your bookshelves, designing your own light fixtures, or re-staining the hutch in the dining room. Make sure to follow the proper steps so that your results will look more professional than beginner. The options are endless, and they’ll help you pass the time. Plus, the results will add tons of personality to your home!

Calm Your Bedroom

One of the best home improvement projects to do while you’re self-isolating is redo your bedroom. Many people are spending more time in their bedrooms than before because they actually have the time to do so. Do yourself a favor and make your bedroom a place of supreme comfort. Update the paint on the walls, order new bedding, and add some greenery. Whatever you think you need to add to make your space a place of relaxation—do it. Your mental health will benefit from having a space of ultimate repose at the end of each day.