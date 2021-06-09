As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
As a business owner, I’m about growing a company dedicated to producing more journalism that serves. If independent local news is important to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
Jerome Sindberg, Waterford, WI, graduated from the University of Jamestown with a Doctor of Physical Therapy during commencement ceremonies on May 8, 2021.
About University of Jamestown
The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top-tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features the development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.