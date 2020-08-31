Sister Mary Ellen Paulson, O.P., 92, died at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Monday, August 17. Catherine Ann was born April 8, 1928, to Norman and Margaret E. (nee: Brown) Paulson in Milwaukee, WI.

On September 7, 1947, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1948, she was given the religious name Sister Mary Ellen. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Mary Ellen spent many years in service to others as a teacher and principal. She began her ministry in 1950 at St. Mary, Janesville, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Edward, Racine; Holy Name, Kimberly; St. Sebastian, Sturtevant; St. Augustine, Wausaukee; St. Bernard, Madison; St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Andrew, Knowles; Beloit Catholic High School, Beloit; St. Mary, Tomah; SS. Peter and Paul and Hill and Dale Day Care, Pewaukee; and Metro Milwaukee Area Public Schools. From 1974-1978, she was the assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Gaylord, MI. From 1981-1983, she served as a school psychologist for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. For many years she was the President of the West Allis Public Library Board of Trustees. She became a resident at Siena Center in June 2017.

Sister Mary Ellen is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters, Associates, many friends; her brothers Duane (Carol) Paulson and Kenneth (Katherine) Paulson; her brother-in-law Joseph Lehosky; her sister-in-law Wilda; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers James and Harold and infant brother Kieran and sister Norma Lehosky.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Remembering Service at 1 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday, August 24. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.