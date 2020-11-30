Sky is a gorgeous 5-year-old girl looking for a sweet family to call her own! She is a bit fearful in new settings so she needs to be surrounded by those who can give her extra time, patience, and love. If you’d like to meet Sky at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

