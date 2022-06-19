YORKVILLE, Wis. – Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a tandem skydiving crash Sunday afternoon.

A 28-year-old Racine woman and 49-year-old Chicago woman lost control at about 1:43 p.m. at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center, 13851 56th Road in Sturtevant.

Skydiving crash leads to life-threatening injuries

The parachute deployed, but the two lost control about 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to a press release.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue, and South Shore Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area trauma centers via Flight for Life.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.