YORKVILLE, Wis.: Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a tandem skydiving crash Sunday afternoon.

A 28-year-old Racine woman and 49-year-old Chicago woman lost control at about 1:43 p.m. at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center, 13851 56th Road.

The parachute deployed, but the two lost control about 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to a press release.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue, and South Shore Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area trauma centers via Flight for Life.